Next weekend marks the height of Cotehele’s daffodil season, with hundreds of heritage varieties revealing thousands of golden flowers in the historic gardens.
The beloved National Trust estate will be celebrating the striking blooms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday 14-16 March, 10am-5pm.
Visitors can see 300 varieties of daffodils, including 200-year-old heirloom varieties, while Cotehele’s gardeners have created a dramatic new daffodil arch into the house.
There will be a trail of Cornish slates around the gardens highlighting varieties, an art trail and daffodil arrangements inside the Tudor mansion.
Rich Burrow, National Trust, said: “The daffodil archway showcases the gardeners’ creativity and beauty of Cotehele’s collection.”
Daffodils used to be picked in the Tamar Valley one day to be sold in Covent Garden just 12 hours later.
