Next weekend marks the height of Cotehele’s daffodil season, with hundreds of heritage varieties revealing thousands of golden flowers in the historic gardens.

The beloved National Trust estate will be celebrating the striking blooms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday 14-16 March, 10am-5pm.

Visitors can see 300 varieties of daffodils, including 200-year-old heirloom varieties, while Cotehele’s gardeners have created a dramatic new daffodil arch into the house.

There will be a trail of Cornish slates around the gardens highlighting varieties, an art trail and daffodil arrangements inside the Tudor mansion.

Rich Burrow, National Trust, said: “The daffodil archway showcases the gardeners’ creativity and beauty of Cotehele’s collection.”

Daffodils used to be picked in the Tamar Valley one day to be sold in Covent Garden just 12 hours later.

Drifts of picture perfect daffodils in the border opposite Cotehele House barn. Picture by National Trust Images, Chris Lacey.
Different daffodils can be found around every corner at Cotehele, Cornwall. Credit ©National Trust Images, James Dobson
Daffodils are a sensory delight for all ages at Cotehele, Cornwall. Credit ©National Trust Images, Steven Haywood.
Garden staff and volunteers perfecting the 2025 daffodil display at Cotehele, Cornwall. Credit ©National Trust Images, Steven Haywood
A family enjoying the rich blooms of daffodils at NT Cotehele, Cornwall. Credit ©National Trust Images, Steven Haywood (National Trust Images, Steven Haywood)