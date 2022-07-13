Prickly safety problem solved for hedgehogs
Villagers campaigning to save hedgehogs accidentally being squashed by drivers, have claimed a reduction in the creatures deaths.
They say drivers on the main road through Horrabridge, near Tavistock, are now more aware that the prickly creatures might be making their hazardous way across from the countryside to visit gardens after hedehog crossing signs were erected this spring.
Village animal lovers have been worried about the increase in the number of hedgehog fatalities during the summer and autumn. But now they report a significant reduction in bodies scooped off the tarmac after bright yellow warning signs were erected at both ends of Horrabridge saying ‘Hedgehog Crossing’ with a hedgehog picture.
Concerned resident Damian Warne raised the alarm with Horrabridge Parish Council after seeing hedgehogs dying and was awarded a £200 grant to create professional road signs after months of discussion: ‘I’m a landscape gardener and saving the hedgehogs from being squashed by drivers appeals to my philosophy of being ecologically friendly and preserving wildlife and habitats.
‘I’m very pleased at the backing from the parish council. I was talking to them for months about doing something ever since I noticed that even during lockdown, when there were just delivery drivers on the roads, there were lots of hedgehog casualties at night. There was nothing else I could do short of standing in the road waving my arms, so I worked on the signs idea.’
He consulted with residents with gardens about hosting signs: ‘People have been very kind and understanding about the importance of hedgehogs in nature. It’s hard to tell if the signs are working, but I’ve seen hardly any dead hedgehogs since the new signs.’
Parish Councillor Christine Edmondson said: ‘They’re lovely creatures and we’re happy as a council and I’m very pleased personally to help conserve them.’
Pam Pemberton from Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue, near Okehampton, said: ‘It’s great news that the people of Horrabridge are looking after hedgehogs. I hope that it’s successful.
‘They’re more under threat these days in rural areas than urban areas. We think its due to the removal of their hedge habitat when new houses are built. Pesticides also affect them and their diets.’
Pam, who takes hedgehogs into her home for care from mid and west Devon, said hedgehogs road crossings and hedgehog corridors (when neighbours join forces to add holes in their garden fences to allow hedgehogs to roam) were vital for their survival. They need about two miles a day to travel to forage for food, especially when fattening up for winter.
She added: ‘The juveniles are the biggest casualties during the summer. I’d encourage anyone to support hedgehogs, they need our help as we encroach on their territory.’
