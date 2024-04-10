A MONTH of music and creativity is on its way as Callington prepares for MayFest 2024.
Organisers have revealed a first look at the entertainment programme for the event on May 11, and say that it will be bigger and better than ever before.
“Fore Street and New Road will once again be closed for a bigger artisan market and there will be performances throughout the day in the Town Hall, on the New Road Stage and the Samworth Bros Stage in Fore Street, with the Social Club in Well Street a new additional venue.
“Look out for a massive procession with town criers, giants, Morris dancers, horse display team, Flamenco dancers, Belly dancers and much more.”
Headlining are The Countrymen, the Cornish Groove Collective and Barrett’s Privateers, as well as special guests from Callington’s twin town in Brittany Guipavas.
Circus skills workshops, a Big Beat percussion band, Forest School activities, crafts and pottery will be on offer and there’ll be Viking reenactment too.
In the run up to MayFest itself, local people are being encouraged to take part in singing, music and recycled art workshops.
Ceramicist Rosie Fierek is leading MayFest musicians sessions at the Town Hall on Saturdays up to May 4, and Sarah Owen’s ‘Find Your Voice’ workshops will be running in the Methodist Church: both run between 10.30am-12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Ruth Proudfoot-Smith will be offering her Polyfusion workshops in the Methodist Church on Saturdays April 27 and May 4. Join Ruth from 10.30-12.30 to create artwork from recycled materials.