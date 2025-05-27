The procession included groups such as Brownies and Rainbows, Bere Alston Beavers, Bere Alston Trekkers running club, Tracey’s Childminders, Bere Ferrers WI, Collytown Stud (with their miniature Shetland ponies) and individuals as well as a tractor rally and vintage cars. Competition classes included walkers, floats, tractors and best vehicle for which cash prizes were awarded.