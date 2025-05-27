Bere Alston Carnival was a resounding success last weekend with a colourful procession of walkers and floats which entertained villagers through the village and on the recreation field.

The theme of heroes and heroines appealed to all ages, with adults and youngsters alike dressed in their chosen super heroes and superpower costumes.

The procession included groups such as Brownies and Rainbows, Bere Alston Beavers, Bere Alston Trekkers running club, Tracey’s Childminders, Bere Ferrers WI, Collytown Stud (with their miniature Shetland ponies) and individuals as well as a tractor rally and vintage cars. Competition classes included walkers, floats, tractors and best vehicle for which cash prizes were awarded.

Supporting attractions drawing the crowds were a dog attraction, a car boot and table top sales, refreshments and numerous stalls.

Bere Alston Carnival - Sydenham Blowers who provided musical accompaniment. Picture by Ann Parsons.
The Sydenham Blowers provided tuneful accompaniment for the procession. (Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston Carnival Bere Trekkers Batman procession entry - best in show award. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Bere Trekkers’ fabulous Batman entry scooped the best in show award. Picture by Ann Parsons. ( Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston Carnival - carnival queen Josephine Harte-Latremouille and attendants Amber Perkin and Emily Phillips. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Carnival Queen Josephine Harte-Latremouille with her attendants Amber Perkin and Emily Phillips. (Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston Carnival - Tracey's Childminders 'Chocolate Heroes'. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Tracey's Childminders’ Chocolate Heroes won first prize in their category. (Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston Carnival and Bere Ferrers WI with 'Mrs Pancake and Her Suffering Jets' - third in show award. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Bere Ferrers WI with 'Mrs Pancake and Her Suffering Jets' which received a ‘third in float class’ award. (Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston Carnival - Brownies and Rainbows 'Heroes'. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Brownies and Rainbows as 'Heroes'. ( Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston Carnival - Tracey's Childminders Chocolate Heroes. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Tracey's Childminders’ Chocolate Heroes. (Ann Parsons)
Bere Alston Carnival - Bere Alston Beavers and their 'super powers' entry. Picture by Ann Parsons.
Bere Alston Beavers and their 'superpowers' entry. ( Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston Carnival - the bagpiper who led the procession. Picture by Ann Parsons.
The bagpiper who led the procession. ( Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston Carnival - Collytown Stud portraying War Horse with their Shetland Ponies. Picture Ann Parsons.
Collytown Stud portraying War Horse with their Shetland ponies. ( Ann Parsons.)