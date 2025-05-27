Police are checking CCTV after three hoax 999 calls were made from a Callington payphone.
The calls made within a 45 minute timeframe from the New Road public phone and identified as a result of children misusing the emergency service line.
PC Jess Floyd from Callington Police said: “This kind of behaviour is extremely serious. Hoax or prank calls not only waste valuable emergency service time, but they can also delay or prevent help from reaching people in genuine need.
“We want to remind everyone that making false or malicious emergency calls is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated.
“We urge parents/guardians, to speak with children about the importance of using emergency services responsibly.
“Emergency lines are a vital lifeline, not a source of entertainment.”