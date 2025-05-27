A ‘Gunni boy’ and his partner have completed a ‘bucket list’ 140-kilometre trek to Everest base camp on a fundraising mission.
John Hole and Rebecca Emmett made the arduous journey to raise money for two charities close to their hearts. They reached base camp on May 18 after trekking through arduous terrain, and have so far raised £2,470 for British Heart Foundation and men’s mental health charity, Man Down in memory of Rebecca’s father.
Rebecca’s father, who had poor mental health all his life, sadly died unexpectedly of heart disease at the age of just 56.
John said: “We are both so grateful for all the support from our local community; your kind words, donations and encouragement kept us going when the altitude, cold and tough terrain made us question our sanity! From the Himalayas to our home, thank you all so much.”
After successfully reaching base camp at 17,716 feet above sea level, John explained their trip: “We chose to take on the Everest Base Camp trek because we wanted to do something that would truly capture people’s imaginations, something bold, unforgettable and meaningful.
“Everest isn’t just a name; it’s a symbol of challenge, endurance and awe. Known as one of the toughest treks in the world, it felt like the perfect way to push ourselves to the limit and truly earn every penny of the money we were raising for charity.”
The trek took 12 days, starting and ending in the mountain town of Lukla. Each day brought physical and mental challenges for the couple as they climbed higher through stunning landscapes, crossing suspension bridges, weaving through Sherpa villages, and ascending steep, rocky trails surrounded by some of the tallest peaks on earth.
Mostly the couple enjoyed good weather for their trip: “We were incredibly fortunate with the weather. For most of the journey, we enjoyed clear blue skies and sunshine, which made the views absolutely breathtaking,” John said.
For Rebecca who was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2024 and hypothyroidism this year, completing the trek was a massive achievement.
She said: “This achievement means more to me than I can fully express. Physically and emotionally, I’ve faced more than a few hurdles in the past year, and there were moments when even walking short distances felt like a mountain in itself.”
She added: “To go from that place of uncertainty and weakness to standing at the foot of the highest mountain in the world is a feeling I’ll never forget.
“The trek tested every part of me, my stamina, my strength, and my self-belief. But I kept going, one step at a time, and I proved to myself that I am so much stronger than I thought. Raising nearly £2,500 for two charities that are so close to my heart made every challenging moment worthwhile. To have turned such a difficult chapter in my life into something powerful and positive is something I will always be proud of.”
John added: “This was more than just a physical challenge. It was a life-changing experience filled with emotion, beauty, and purpose. One we’ll carry with us forever.”
Donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/british-heart-foundation-mens-mental-health.