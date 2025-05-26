POLICE in Callington have launched an investigation after three hoax 999 calls were made from a public payphone on New Road in just 45 minutes on Friday, describing the misuse of emergency services as “extremely serious.”
All three calls were abruptly abandoned, prompting concerns that someone may have been in immediate danger. However, after tracing the calls, emergency operators discovered they had been made by children misusing the emergency line.
A police spokesperson said: “This kind of behaviour is extremely serious. Hoax or prank calls not only waste valuable emergency service time, but they can also delay or prevent help from reaching people in genuine need. Such actions could have life-threatening consequences.”
Police confirmed they are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and warned that those identified will be dealt with appropriately. Officers are also liaising with local schools to raise awareness.
“We want to remind everyone that making false or malicious emergency calls is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated,” the spokesperson added.
“We urge parents and guardians to speak with children about the importance of using emergency services responsibly. Emergency lines are a vital lifeline – not a source of entertainment.”
Authorities have stressed that hoax calls divert critical resources and potentially endanger lives.