As autumn comes into view, preparations are underway for Cotehele’s famous Christmas garland.
Head gardener Dave Bouch and team are currently picking, stripping and bunching around 800 flowers a day in preparation for this year's Christmas garland at the National Trust property in the Tamar Valley.
Members of the public can see the 60-foot garland being assembled in the Great Hall at the historic house from November 11 and in its full glory from 23 November.
It can be viewed right across the festive season and into early January. The garland has been a special part of Christmases at Cotehele since 1956.
The so-called ‘everlasting flowers’ used to make the garland are grown in the gardens of the house.
These are harvested in summer and hung to dry below the rafters in outbuildings.
Then, come November then painstakingly inserted into a base of the evergreen pittosporum to make the garland, with an estimated 30,000 flowers used in total.
Dave said: “The is a collaborative project for the team, and a wonderful way of reflecting on that year’s growing season, giving a sense of purpose and productivity to our beautiful cut flower garden.”