Peter, who used to work for the Post Office as a student, is a retired Peter Tavy farmer and says he understands the Royal Mail’s position: “As a former businessman I do understand you can’t keep running at a loss just to run a service the same way as before. The number of letters has been dropping for years and it doesn’t seem to matter whether you put a second or first class stamp on like it used to. They all seem to take the same time to be delivered.