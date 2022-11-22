On Tuesday November 22 Mike gave a speech to councillors and officially stepped down as portreeve.
He said to fellow members of the council: ‘As you all know I am a hands-on type of portreeve, I cannot do this from Tavistock, so I am stepping down as portreeve.’
Cllr Tagg spoke of the achievements and highlights of his time as portreeve since he took up the position in May of last year.
Particular highlights were successful financial achievements such as the free broadband and wifi which is now available at the town hall, the town murals which have all been grant funded and Cllr Tagg mentioned that he was proud that Callington has one of the lowest precepts in the county.
Also, after a long struggle the council has now secured £80,000 of money from Cornwall Council which will go towards improving provisions for the town’s youth.
The town council have a youth steering group that will be deciding how this money is then distributed.
Mike said: ‘I enjoyed getting things done. I think we’ve done quite a bit. ‘I’m also pleased that the community has been brought together.
‘We now have a closer and more fruitful relationship with our many groups: The Poppy Volunteers, Lions, Rotary, the Church, Police, the Town Forum, The Cornwall Bakery, Tescos and many more.
‘This community began working more closely together in the pandemic, with various groups collecting and delivering food and prescriptions to the old and vulnerable. The poppy group brought many together and made us proud, with the “Poppy Wave” even reaching the national and international press.’
The role of portreeve is expected to be taken on by current deputy porteeve and portreeve of the past, Cllr Suzan Tolman.
‘Suz is a pillar of the church, has been the best portreeve since Jeremy Gist, has the same attitude about money and knows the Callington people like the back of her hand.’
He added: ‘I’m also lucky she’s a friend.’
Cllr Tolman is expected to be elected at the next full council meeting in December.
Cllr Tagg said: ‘I will be sad to leave because I’m leaving friends and organisations behind but I’m only 12 miles down the road so I’ll be back. I will also be back to attend the Armed Forces Veterans breakfast club.’
Thinking to the future, Cllr Tagg is looking forward to spending time with his wife, exploring and starting a new adventure. He also wants to find a dog to walk as he said he ‘enjoys having a dog by his side’ adding, ‘they never tell me off’.
For the town, Cllt Tagg would like to see Callington get greener and see improvements to Fore Street.
At the meeting, he expressed his thanks and said: ‘I would like to sincerely thank all councillors and staff who have supported me in making Callington and Kelly Bray, just that little bit better to live in.’