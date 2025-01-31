A section of a popular picturesque long-distance cycle path and walk in West Devon is due to be closed for up to four days next week.
Drake’s Trail, connecting to Gem Bridge near Tavistock, will be closed for diseased trees to be removed.
The cycle route (National Cycle Network 27) is due to be closed from Anderton Lane, Tavistock, to Gem Bridge, near Horrabridge, from Tuesday (4 February) until the end of Friday (February 7).
The closure is essential to enable trees infected by ash dieback to be removed for the safety of the public.
Ash dieback causes trees to slowly die, drop limbs, collapse or fall. In places where infected trees grow beside roads and footpaths, they are likely to pose a threat to public safety. As a result, in some cases infected ash trees are removed for the safety of site users and to help control the spread of the disease.
During the closure a signed alternative route will be available, via Whitchurch Road, to and from Horrabridge.
The route is scheduled to be open for the weekend of 8 -9 February.