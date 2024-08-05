A ‘pop-up’ photographic exhibition will take place in Chagford featuring work by the news photographer Stuart Clarke.
The exhibition will take place at 10 The High Street from 10:30 am to 4 pm and feature portraits and photographs taken by Mr Clarke of conflicts in the Middle East and Africa.
Now retired, Mr Clarke covered news events in the UK and internationally before moving to Dartmoor and launching The Moorlander newspaper.
He has worked for many national and international newspapers and magazines, including The Sunday Times, The Daily Mail, Esquire, The Australian, and The New York Post. He covered the elections of Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair and the first free election in South Africa in 1994 when Nelson Mandela became president.
Mr Clarke spent six weeks in Baghdad during the last Gulf War in 2003 and witnessed the daily bombing ‘Shock and Awe’ and the invasion and overthrow of Saddam Hussein.