The South West Fly Fair is set to return to Roadford Lake on February 22, with a full day of activities planned for anglers and families.
Hosted by the South West Lakes Trust, the event will take place at the reservoir between Launceston and Okehampton.
Leon Fisher, Head of Fisheries at the trust, said: “This year’s Fly Fair is set to be an amazing event with lots of activities on offer for the whole family.
“We have some fantastic guests lined up with world class knowledge of the sport. Attendees are in for a real show, whether you are an experienced fly angler or you are just starting out.”
The programme includes fly tying and casting demonstrations, as well as “have a go” fly tying rooms for those new to the sport.
World champion fly caster Hywel Morgan and Shaun Leonard, Director of the Wild Trout Trust, are among the experts scheduled to give talks.
Returning guest Charles Jardine will also give a casting demonstration during the day.
Trade stands selling new and used tackle will be available, and food and drink will be on offer at the on-site café.
Organisers are encouraging people to book in advance, as the event is expected to be popular.
The fair will run from 10:00 to 15:00.
More information is available from the South West Lakes Trust by calling 01566 771930 or emailing [email protected].
