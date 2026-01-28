Police are appealing for help in finding stolen Chagford tractor.
A police spokesman said: “If you live in Chagford or regularly travel in the area, we need your help.
“A red Massey Fergusson tractor was stolen on Friday 23 or Saturday 24 January.
“Please check CCTV or dashcam footage for suspicious activity and share any information with us.”
Police can be called on 101 or by filling in a form on the force website, quoting reference number 50260019721.
