The race to represent the residents of Torridge and Tavistock in Parliament looks set to be a close run thing between Labour and Conservatives according to the latest polls.
All the polls show a swing towards Labour in this constituency where Conservative Sir Geoffrey Cox has been MP since 2005. A number are even suggesting Labour will win.
Isabel Saxby for Labour and Sir Geoffrey are set to go head to head when constituents cast their votes on July 4.
Market researchers Survation place Miss Saxby as the frontrunner, with an estimated 34.5% vote share compared to 31.9% for Sir Geoffrey.
Pollsters Electoral Calculus also put Miss Saxby ahead in the new seat of Torridge and Tavistock, with 37.4% of the predicted vote share, while they anticipate Sir Geoffrey will get 33.9%.
Others are more cautious, and indicate that Sir Geoffrey will hold on to his seat, albeit with a much reduced majority.
YouGov predict that Sir Geoffrey will be re-elected with 38% of the vote, and forecast Miss Saxby coming in second with 23%.
The Financial Times also anticipate that the Conservatives will hold the seat, taking 32% of the vote, against Labour’s 28%.
Sir Geoffrey won the last general election in December 2019 with a majority of 24,992, being 60.1% of the vote.
In second place, was David Chalmers for the Liberal Democrats with 10,912 very closely followed by Siobhan Strode for Labour with 10,290 votes.