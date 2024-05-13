Devon County Council has announced that James McInnes will be appointed council leader later this month.
Cllr McInnes was chosen by the ruling Conservative group to replace Cllr John Hart.
Stepping up as deputy leader will be long-standing Cabinet member Andrea Davis.
The changes will be ratified at the council's annual meeting on Thursday, May 23 2024.
Former county council leader Mr John Hart has been nominated to become Chairman of the council at the same meeting.
Mr McInnes was first elected to county council in 2005 and has served as Chairman of planning and a Cabinet member for children's services.
Cllr McInnes paid tribute to former leader Mr John Hart saying: “I want to thank John for his years of service to Devon.
"His are very big boots to fill.
“I have worked very closely with him on many of the issues facing the county council and it is very important to have continuity as the authority is facing so many changes following the pandemic."
Cllr McInnes plans to continue with the modernisation of the council, saying: "The world is changing fast and we need to change to deliver the services that the people of Devon need and deserve in the most appropriate way possible."
He added: "Our finances have been very tight this year but we have managed to find extra money for potholes and road repairs. That clearly won’t solve everything but it indicates how important this issue is to us."
Councillor Andrea Davis will take over as deputy chair.
She is currently the Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport.
Cllr Davis paid tribute to Cllr John Hart saying: “He’s been here a long time and has done such a good job for Devon. We want to continue what he’s achieved and get devolution done."
Cllr Davis said that her priorities will be to get "upper tier authorities in the South West to work ever closer together as a region on transport."
Although up against the North and other big regions Cllr Davis said: " We need to focus on what’s needed for this region to succeed and campaign for that with one voice."