A group of volunteer four-by-four vehicles is officially joining police in a new partnership.
The 4x4 enthusiasts will be helping police with traffic and road problems.
The drivers have previously helped Devon & Cornwall Police with a major multi-agency response with a WWII unexploded bomb in Plymouth. They also unofficially helped motorists during floods and snow disrupting traffic, this winter near Princetown, Lydford and on Haldon Hill on the A38.
Devon & Cornwall 4x4 Response has joined Devon and Cornwall Police Accredited Police Volunteer (APV) scheme, giving them limited police powers to help uniformed officers with road closures and traffic management.
The team from D&C 4x4 Response worked with police during the Plymouth bomb incident by helping with the evacuation of Keyham, for which drivers were awarded a Recognition of Service certificate by the Lord Mayor of Plymouth.
By joining the APV scheme the 4x4 drivers will have limited, specific police powers allowing them to stop and direct traffic and pedestrians, request names and addresses of people who fail to comply and to share information with the police.
Those powers only apply when the APV scheme members are deployed by the police and a uniformed officer will always be on hand to supervise. APVs do not have other police powers, like the power of arrest or stop and search.
Roger Gowing, of D&C 4x4 Response, said: “We already have an excellent relationship with Devon and Cornwall Police, but the APV scheme increases the level of support we can provide and puts it on the appropriate legal footing.
“We’ll be able to relieve the pressure on uniformed officers when they’re dealing with traffic-related situations, which could be anything from a road collision, to localised flooding or a major incident like the Keyham bomb.”
Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell said: “They’ll be a great asset, freeing up our officers to carry out other duties and using their skills for the benefit of our communities.”
