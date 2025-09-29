A burglary to a property in the Horrabridge area has sparked a police investigation.

The incident happened overnight during the early hours of Sunday, September 28.

A spokesperson for Tavistock Police said: “We are aware of information circulating on social media regarding the identity of suspects. To prevent prejudicing any investigation, we ask instead that you provide any information of relevance to us via the force website.

“Furthermore we are aware there is suggestion those involved may have been involved in the theft of a bike, however this has not yet been reported so please get in touch if you have been affected.”

Any person that has any CCTV footage of movement around the areas of Chapel Lane, Station Road and Pencreber Road from the evening of September 27 to the morning of September 28 that may be relevant to the investigation, please contact the police quoting occurrence 50250251189 via the force website at https://orlo.uk/AoPqb