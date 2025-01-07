The police have confirmed their use of drones to observe the Spooners and West Dartmoor Hunt on Boxing Day.
The hunt meet, which began on Bedford Square in Tavistock on December 26, saw supporters and protestors gather before the hunt made their traditional ride out into the countryside.
The Plymouth and West Devon Hunt Sabs highlighted the use of drones to monitor the hunt in a Facebook post where they said the police were “taking an interest in monitoring the hunt” as they made their way out onto the moor.
A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed this had been the case, saying: “We take the subject of hunting seriously and work closely with our communities to ensure that parties can exercise their right to participate in lawful activity. We are always keen to engage with all involved to ensure that activity is lawful and peaceful.
“As part of our planning for the Boxing Day Hunts, we had a range of resources available, including our drone team, and all parties were aware that we would be monitoring to ensure that there was no anti-social behaviour or criminal offences.”