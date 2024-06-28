“Like many people just doing their job, they can bottle it up. But with police officers it can be particularly hard to share their feelings and thoughts and deal with the stress and trauma. They can’t share it with their families, because of the nature of police work, dealing with incidents and crimes, which cannot be made public. So, they get used to bottling things up, which is when the problems with mental health begin. So, the more that police staff can talk, the easier it is for me to help, but more importantly for them to help themselves.”