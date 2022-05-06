Police appeal for witnesses following motorcyclist’s death in road traffic collision on A377 near Crediton

Some of the emergency services and queuing traffic near the accident scene on Thursday evening ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Crediton are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A377 near Downes Mill, Crediton, at around 9.10pm, on Thursday 5 May. The motorcycle rider, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

The rider’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specialist trained police officer.

Police officers from the roads policing team, supported by local officers, conducted a forensic collision investigation of the scene, whilst road closures and diversions were put into place. Once this was completed, the road was reopened.

Several witnesses were spoken to at the scene, but the police would like to hear from anyone who has any information or dashcam footage which could help with their enquiries.

Please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0922 of 05/05/22.