A charity shop in Okehampton is appealing for donations of baby items as stock runs low.
The children’s Hospice South West’s charity shop on West Street needs cots, buggies, pushchairs, books and toys which are clean and saleable.
Nicki Budd, shop manager, said: “We would really appreciate any donations anyone can provide. We are quite low in stock, so it would mean a lot to us if anybody could drop down an old pram they don’t use anymore, or even books and toys.
“Please pop down whenever you can. Donating any pre-loved items to us makes all the difference and all contributes to keeping the charity going.”
The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm and on Sundays from 10am-4pm.