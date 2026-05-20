A Plymouth-based housebuilder has donated £2,500 to St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth last month, as part of its community champions scheme.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon presented the cheque to St Luke’s in the presence of the city’s Lord Mayor and local councillors Kathy Watkin and Daniel Steel. It follows a £1,000 donation made in 2024 and a further £1,000 boost to a runner’s fundraising challenge from the housebuilder made last year.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon sales director Jane Cartwright said: “Persimmon is pleased to continue supporting St Luke’s, whether through fundraising, backing this summer’s Guiding Lights art trail and auction, or opening our show homes for photoshoots with their nurses to help raise awareness that most hospice care takes place in people’s homes.
“As a proud Plymouth housebuilder – with sites in Plymstock and Derriford – we strongly believe in supporting the work of this valued local charity.”
St Luke’s provides specialist end-of-life care and support to people from across Plymouth, South West Devon, and East Cornwall. The hospice cares for people with serious illnesses such as cancer, motor neurone disease, heart failure, multiple sclerosis and chronic lung disease, treating any adult over the age of 18.
Sarah Wallis, partnership lead at St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth, said: “Persimmon’s continued support means a great deal to us. Their kindness, shown not just once but over time, helps ensure more families in our community receive the care and support they need at the most difficult moments in their lives. We are truly grateful for their commitment to St Luke’s and to the people we provide care for.”
Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme sees £700,000 donated to good causes and much-valued organisations across Britain each year. Recent local recipients include Plymouth Hospitals Charity, Mutley Detachment Devon ACF, Elburton Villa FC, PEM Disability Children's Club, the Municipal Charities of Plymouth, and The Box Museum.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.