Two local high street businesses have teamed up to provide a night of board games, fun and entertainment — free of charge and open to everyone.
Steve Lewington of Too Hoppy recently approached Sean and Laura Stimpson of Tic Tac Tabletop in Tavistock about the possibility of borrowing some of the shop’s games. Tic Tac Tabletop happily jumped on board with the idea, allowing it to become a fast reality for the first time last Thursday evening.
Sean said: ‘This is a real opportunity for us to help each other. Of course we want people playing board games and to enjoy time spent with one another. We were happy to help with this opportunity.’
Steve, who first opened the beer shop and taproom on Brook Street two years ago, said: ‘I took inspiration from other businesses in areas further afield also running similar themed evenings. It’s a different way of appealing to people and offering them variety during what are difficult times for everyone. It’s important to find new ways to adapt moving forward.
‘I always used to play board games with my daughter when she was younger and there are so many more nowadays than when I was growing up. We really enjoyed Guess Who, MouseTrap and Monopoly, which is a classic.’
Tic Tac Tabletop Thursdays now run weekly from 6pm to 9pm and offer the use of at least five different games every week. For the first games night, Scrawl, Drunken Sailor, Scattergories, Skull and 20 Second Showdown were on offer to play.
Steve said: ‘People can bring their own food here, which works well as there’s no kitchen. We use the space here for other performance activities too such as a spoken word poetry night on the second Sunday of every month and live music. Alternatively we have business networking evenings too. All these events help to put our town on the map. We’re like to do things differently to other venues and are always open to new ideas.’
Steve is a director with Tavistock BID and champions local businesses, stressing the importance of the contribution they make to the town’s economy. At the time he joined BID, he was the only business owner who operated in the night time economy, which allowed him to bring a broader perspective to the table.
Steve added: ‘We’re always happy to collaborate with other businesses. Tavistock has such a fantastic network of independent businesses that really pull people in from nearby areas such as Plymouth, Callington and Saltash.
‘I’m sure games night is an event which will grow just like the poetry nights, which have gone from strength to strength. At first, some people were content watching but being around others who enjoyed spoken word inspired them and really brought them out of their shell to perform.
‘If you have an idea to use the space here, get in touch. It’s great having it but no good if people can’t use it.’