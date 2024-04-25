A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at the new policing museum in Tavistock to remember one of its trustees.
Professor Bill Tupman, 74 from Exeter, was the driving force behind the creation of the museum but sadly died before he could see his dream come to life.
The museum, which celebrates decades of policing history in Devon and Cornwall was recently opened at Court Gate building, in Bedford Square by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.
A short dedication was held inside the building to honour the trustee who played a pivotal role in its creation.
Bill Skelly, retired Deputy Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, unveiled the plaque while paying tribute to ‘dear friend’ Bill Tupman saying Bill was key in setting out the museum’s fledgling hopes, and its future success.
He said: “Bill was a real inspiration and a driving force behind the development and the continuing growth of the trust and what we were seeking to achieve.
“Whenever he met any one of us, he was as curious as a child in wanting to know what we were doing and what our thoughts were on a whole range of subjects.
“So, a better trustee for a heritage museum I could not possibly imagine. And he is much, much missed by all of us.”
Bill’s daughters, Amy and Cathy Tupman, who were invited to the launch of March, said they were ‘absolutely delighted’ the Museum of Policing in Devon and Cornwall was open to the public.
They said: “We are honoured that a plaque in dad's memory has been placed in the museum. It seems fitting that he should be remembered in a place he would have been so excited to see.
“Our dad was a tireless advocate for the work of the South West Police Heritage Trust; he was passionate about sharing the policing heritage of our region with the public.
“Dad would be so pleased to know that the hard work of the trustees, staff and volunteers had paid off.”
The mini museum is free to all and is open every Friday from now until October 2024, 11am until 3pm.