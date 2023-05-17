A NEW plan to formally link the heritage groups in Tavistock is due to be announced this summer. The soon-to-be created Heritage Quarter of Tavistock will cover the Guildhall, museum and Subscription Library.
The idea is to officially recognise the joint contribution of the buildings and groups behind them within the World Heritage site.
The Museum of Devon and Cornwall Police is also due to open this summer in the ‘achway’ on Bedford Square as the ‘front window ‘ on the historical collection. The heritage quarter is due to be launched during the Heritage Open Days in September.