Pine martens could return to Dartmoor

For the first time in 150 years we could see pine martens on Dartmoor.
This comes after a new project launched by the leading conservation organisations proposed plans to reintroduce the critically endangered species.
Pine martens are part of the weasel family and are nocturnal animals that feed on a diet consisting of berries, insects, birds and squirrels.
Due to habitat loss and historical persecution, populations of pine martens have seen a dramatic decline.
Although some members of the species remained in parts of Scotland and the North of England by the end of the 19th century, in the South West the species was classed as extinct. This new project hopes to bring the critically endangered animal back to its former English glory.
The Two Moors Pine Marten Project set up by organisations including the Devon Wildlife Trust, Dartmoor National Park and the Woodland Trust is in discussion with residents, landowners and farmers to assess the impact of reintroduction of the species in certain areas.
The plans propose that pine martens could be introduced in Dartmoor National Park and Exmoor National Park in 2024.
Devon Wildlife Trust has described the project as an ‘important, positive step to address the crisis facing UK nature.’
Pine martens are essential for maintaining healthy woodlands and reintroduction would be a positive step in improving biodiversity in one of England’s ecosystems.
Ed Parr Ferris, Conservation Manager, Devon Wildlife Trust says ‘as communities rightly seek to plant more woodlands to address carbon and climate, it is vital we also bring back the wildlife and wild processes that make those woodlands alive and functioning properly.’
Rewilding of one of England’s carnivores has already been a success in the Forest of Dean, with the South West region being identified as the next suitable area for rewilding of the species.
Eleanor Lewis, Devon partnership lead for the Woodland Trust was part of the rewilding project in the Forest of Dean and said: ‘We have seen that it can be successful, and it would be brilliant to have these elusive creatures returning to Devon once more.’
Alex Raeder, MRICS, National Trust South West landscapes partnerships manager states ‘the UK is one of the most nature depleted nations on the planet. Bringing back the pine marten to its old haunts in the ancient woodlands of Dartmoor and Exmoor would redress some of that lost ecology and offer a sign of hope that we can reverse the biodiversity crisis we currently face.’
