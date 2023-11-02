Today the hospital carries out day surgery in its operating theatre with consultants leading the experienced skilled nursing team and has a new dressings clinic for recovering surgical patients who can have potential cancer growths removed, for instance. Many residents are unware of the surgery that is available to them so close to their homes. They often assume Derriford is the nearest hospital for surgery. It is well-known that a relaxed environment is the best medicine to aid recovery and that is what Tavistock Hospital offers, with patients seeing the same staff before, during and after surgery. The nursing team is integrated into the community and therapy teams, working with GPs and social care workers.