‘I don’t approve of charging for parking in the street,’ he said. ‘I think that is a sad way for the county to be getting money that the Government should be giving them. The idea of introducing parking meters seems to be an excessive affront on a very traditional market town. I don’t think it is necessary and certainly not desirable in Tavistock. I’m saying this as my own personal point of view. We have not discussed it at any length in the council.’