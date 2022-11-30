tavistock BID has lodged a petition calling for controversial plans to start charging for on-street parking to be abandoned.
The traders’ organisation believes that such charges, being mooted by Devon County Council as one way to help fill a budget shortfall, will kill trade, deterring would-be shoppers from making casual purchases.
It reads: ‘Tavistock BID strongly believes that such charges would further encourage shoppers away from the town centre – to supermarkets [and] shopping centres which have their own free parking, if not online shopping. We strongly believe this move will jeopardise the survival of many town centre businesses, who are facing very difficult trading conditions in the current economic climate.
‘It seems that Devon County Council is trying to close their budget deficit by raising money in a move that directly impacts on businesses who are already being squeezed by higher costs.
‘This move would also be detrimental to those the town serves. Easy, free, on-street parking is one of the reasons local people still use their high street and is one of the main reasons the town thrives in the face of adversity. This can be evidenced by the relatively steady footfall the town experiences.
‘We believe that the turnover/churn afforded by the one-hour parking currently available is critical for businesses and for the vitality of the town centre.
‘Please sign this petition if you agree that on-street parking charges would harm your business and the high street.’
The proposal has already been criciticised by town councillor Anne Johnson at the most recent town council meeting.
She said the proposal was ‘wrong’ and would hit businesses hard after a tough year already.
’It is a very bad idea to introduce them in the town centre, especially in the current economic environment. The last time they tried to introduce this measure they had a load of parking metres in storage ready to go. It must be opposed.
‘If it has to happen, then at least the first hour should be free, to make it like the current parking regime.’
Speaking this week, town councillor Pete Squire, giving his personal opinion, said he felt that the county council should find another way of getting themselves out of their current financial difficulties.
‘I don’t approve of charging for parking in the street,’ he said. ‘I think that is a sad way for the county to be getting money that the Government should be giving them. The idea of introducing parking meters seems to be an excessive affront on a very traditional market town. I don’t think it is necessary and certainly not desirable in Tavistock. I’m saying this as my own personal point of view. We have not discussed it at any length in the council.’
At present, parking in Duke Street and other areas in the centre of town are subject to one-hour limits in section but it is free. This system is believed to work well, as traders see a good turnover of woud-be impulse shoppers.