Creative residents from Peter Tavy have been showing their art off to the public at a Tavistock cafe.
The West Devon Art Group is open to anyone with an artistic bent who likes painting with others and who welcomes learning new skills.
The oils and watercolours were on display last week are in the TASS Community Cafe in the pannier market
John Moody, a group member, said: “The group is very friendly and relaxed. There are no set topics that people are expected to paint. You can come long and work on your own subject. We like to socialise and learn from each other. Some weeks there are talks with speakers giving art demonstrations to pass on their own tips and skills on how they approach their work.”
Anyone interested in joining West Devon Art Group can contact Ken Streets on [email protected] or 01822 810500.