DEVON Wildlife Trust is urging pet owners to help keep wildlife and livestock safe this spring by putting dogs on leads.
The charity is asking people to keep dogs on short leads to protect birds that are nesting, species that are emerging from hibernation and to protect grazing livestock.
Experts say dogs off leads are one of the biggest causes of wildlife disturbance – this is particularly problematic when many species are breeding and vulnerable either on or near the ground. Ground-nesting birds such as curlew, corn bunting and skylark, are particularly at risk. Researchshows that 66% of ground-nesting birds are in decline in the UK, compared to 31% of other species.
Dogs can also be a threat to sheep, cows and other grazing livestock, with regular problems reported on land owned by Devon Wildlife Trust. Dog waste is dangerous for wildlife too, as it can carry diseases, scare away animals and fertilise soils.
Penny Mason, Director of Wilder Living at Devon Wildlife Trust, says: ‘I am a dog owner myself, and I know that exploring the countryside with your dog is a way that many people connect with and enjoy nature. But Devon Wildlife Trust and many of our partners are experiencing increasing issues linked to dogs on our nature reserves. Dogs off leads routinely disturb ground nesting birds and other wildlife. They have attacked livestock that we use to support conservation grazing.
‘Where we have established nature reserves, we do need to make sure wildlife has the space and peace to thrive. This is why we ask dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead and clear up after them. By following this simple request wildlife and people will benefit.’