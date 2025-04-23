NEW exciting plans have been unveiled to breathe new life into Tavistock’s old printing press building as a creative community hub.
The building (sometimes called the village hall of Tavistock), formerly housed printing machinery and offices for the Tavistock Printing Company and Tavistock Gazette, and has almost 50 years’ community use.
Now the trustees of The Printworks are re-launching the building as a multi-use creative hub to include a pop-up stage and art gallery.
In the long-term a major refurbishment of the listed building is planned. In the short-term the trustees aim to make more of the space, including creating a larger lower floor where the print machines used to whirr away.
To whet appetites two shows have been booked, a one-man comedy theatre company Stratford Productions, on Saturday, May 2; followed by punk poet Atila the Stockbroker, Saturday, May 30.
John said: “We already have a wide range of regular groups. But there is a need for a medium sized venue in Tavistock, for shows and for young people to be creative that fits in between the Tavistock Youth Cafe and Tavistock Wharf.
“We’ve created a Moroccan style cafe and will start to encourage young people to interact with each other musically and in other creative ways such a theatre and other ways of expressing themselves. This won’t be formal, but just to offer a productive sociable space where they can nurture their own and each others’ skills and talents.”
