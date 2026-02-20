Carers and a community support group for people with age-related conditions have been appealing to a health and social care organisation not to cut back its ‘vital’ aging specialist team.
There are fears from carers and Tavistock Memory Cafe, that Livewell Southwest (a health and social care provider for people across West Devon) might cut its three-strong healthy aging team (HAT). Crucial to carers is the HAT’s Admiral Nurse who specialises in dementia care support.
Livewell says it is reviewing its services and no decision has been made: “We take a periodic reviews to ensure provision remains suitable and effective.”
Admiral Nurses can avoid care crises escalating in the home, leading to the cared-for ending up in hospital and carers also suffering extreme stress.
Carer Lorena Merrett said: “I consider myself as an intelligent, stable person. But without the unfailing support of the Admiral Nurse, I would not have been able to cope unscathed with my husband's Alzheimer's at home as long as I did.
“Meeting with other carers, I saw first-hand how vital that lifeline is to our sanity and being able to survive the ravages of a horrible illness in our loved ones. Her role is essential to maintain this much-needed service. Please make sure that those in need continue to benefit from her support.”
Philip Clark is a full-time carer for his wife, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2022: “After the diagnosis I felt somewhat abandoned and was unsure how to get help and advice.
“My wife and I attended the Tavistock Memory Café (TMC) and found that the other carers present had the same experience.
“I heard the admiral nurse speak at TMC on her role in helping carers. She visited us several times. I found her understanding and practical advice extremely helpful. We reached a point last year where everyone involved agreed my wife should go into a care home.”
The nurse advised Philip on care homes with activities and his wife was accepted at his top choice. She advised him on applying for NHS continuing healthcare: “I’d have found navigating the system more challenging had it not been for her help, which wouldn’t be available anywhere else.
“Other agencies seem primarily concerned with the person living with dementia. Admiral Nurses are the only ones helping us carers. She is doing a great job and it would be very sad if her contract was not renewed.”
Graham Coiley, Tavistock Memory Cafe chair, said: “Sadly, despite the NHS intention for care to be more community-based, in Tavistock we have lost most day-care provision. Respite care is scarce, highly disruptive for people, and expensive.
“When a carer can no longer cope, a crisis quickly follows with the likelihood of an emergency admission to hospital for both cared for and carer. This can be highly confusing, distressing and at great cost to the NHS. Building our community dementia services is needed, not dismantling them."
Paul Edwards, Dementia UK charity chief nursing officer, said: “Admiral Nurse services provide practical and emotional support to anyone affected by dementia.
