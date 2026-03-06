THE South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is relaunching its public engagement forum with a refreshed name and renewed focus.
The charity is inviting people from across the South West to help shape the future of their local ambulance service.
Formerly known as the Patient Participation Panel, the newly re-named Community Feedback Forum reflects a more inclusive approach to engagement - recognising that valuable feedback comes not only from patients, but also from carers, families, and the wider community.
The first Community Feedback Forum will take place on Friday, March 13 from 4pm to 5.30pm via Microsoft Teams, with further sessions held on Wednesday, June 17 from 11am to 12.30pm, Tuesday, September 8 from 5pm to 6pm and Thursday, December 10 from 12pm to 1.30pm.
The refreshed forum aims to create an open, inclusive, and collaborative space where people can have honest conversations about their experiences with the Trust and help shape how services develop in the future.
Originally established to strengthen patient engagement, the forum has evolved into an important platform between the ambulance service and the wider community.
The updated name and focus follow feedback from past forums which signals an important step forward, recognising that meaningful feedback extends beyond patients alone and includes carers, families, and community members.
The forum will provide the opportunity to:
• Share experiences and insights about ambulance services through quarterly, accessible online meetings;
• Hear from guest speakers involved in a typical patient journey - from 999 call handlers to paramedics;
• Suggest ideas for improvement and innovation, helping to influence service development and decision-making;
• Participate in open, constructive discussions with organisational leaders
Nigel Jones, Co-chairman of the Community Feedback Forum said: ‘This forum is an incredibly important part of how our ambulance service in the South West can keep improving for the communities it serves.
‘It gives people the chance to talk honestly about what worked well for them, what could be better, and what really matters when you or your loved ones need care.
‘When people are listened to - and can see their feedback making a real difference - it helps drive improvements so the service can continue to deliver the very best care for communities across the South West’.
Donna Bamford, Head of Patient Experience and Engagement at SWASFT, said: ‘We really want to make sure everyone's voice is heard so we can serve our local communities in the best way possible.
‘By listening to what we're doing right and where we can improve, we can make sure our services truly meet the needs and hopes of everyone in the South West.
‘Our Community Feedback Forum is open to everyone who cares about making a positive difference and working together with the ambulance service.
‘Our new Community Feedback Forum is a great chance for us to hear from you, whether you're a patient, carer, or an active community member.
‘Let's start this journey together and have an open, constructive, and ongoing conversation.
‘Your participation is so valuable, and we're looking forward to working with you to make our services even better, both now and in the future’.
For more information about the Community Feedback Forum, or to find out how to join the next meeting, visit SWASFT’s website.
