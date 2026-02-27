THIS May marks the Golden Anniversary of Devon’s famous long-distance walking trail, the Two Moors Way!

The 102-mile route starts in Ivybridge on the southern edge of Dartmoor and finishes at Lynmouth on the north Devon coast (linked in 2005 with the Erme–Plym Trail to create the 117-mile Devon Coast to Coast, starting from Wembury).

The entrance to Grimspound, Dartmoor’s best-known Bronze Age settlement. (Sue Viccars)

View towards north Dartmoor from Morchard Bishop in early summer. (Sue Viccars)

The 50th anniversary of this wonderful route is being marked by a series of circular guided walks, run by Exeter and District Group of the Ramblers.

Walks are free to attend, pre-booking essential.

Journey’s end: the valley of the East Lyn in October. (Sue Viccars)

A bright winter’s day on the Red Lake Tramway, Dartmoor. (Sue Viccars)

The programme includes:

Saturday, March 28 - Lynmouth (Exmoor), 11 miles, strenuous

Saturday, April 11 - Simonsbath (Exmoor), 9 miles, moderate

Saturday, April 25 - Holne (Dartmoor), 12 miles, strenuous

Saturday, May 16 - Withypool (Exmoor), 9 miles, moderate

Friday, May 29 - 50th Anniversary

Two moderate 7-mile linear walks: Witheridge (north)/Whelmstone Cross (south) to Morchard Bishop

3.30pm - Celebratory tea at the Memorial Hall (kindly provided by the WI), with speaker; photo exhibition and TMW merchandise from 2.30pm.

Pre-booked bus transport available to start points (confirm when booking).

Two Moors Way marker stone at Stowford Bridge, Ivybridge. (Sue Viccars)

The wooded Dart Valley, looking upstream: Bench Tor (left) and Sharp Tor (right). (Sue Viccars)

Saturday, May 30 - Drewsteignton (Dartmoor), 7 miles, moderate

Saturday, June 6 - Ivybridge (Dartmoor), 10 miles, moderate

Thursday, September 3 - New Bridge (Dartmoor), 9 miles, moderate

To register, email [email protected]; for other information email [email protected]. Visit www.twomoorsway.org for more details.

Cow Castle Iron Age hillfort overlooks the route north of Withypool, Exmoor. (Sue Viccars)

The magnificent Foreland and the beach at Lynmouth. (Sue Viccars)

Now open is a Two Moors Way Photography Competition.

• Themes: Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter

• Location: Anywhere (and anything!) on the Two Moors Way

• Digital photos: High-res 300dpi original photo files

Email your digital photos to [email protected] no later than May 1, including your name, age (if under 18), photo caption (location/season) and what the Two Moors Way means to you. The final selection of photos will be displayed on May 29.