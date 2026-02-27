THIS May marks the Golden Anniversary of Devon’s famous long-distance walking trail, the Two Moors Way!
The 102-mile route starts in Ivybridge on the southern edge of Dartmoor and finishes at Lynmouth on the north Devon coast (linked in 2005 with the Erme–Plym Trail to create the 117-mile Devon Coast to Coast, starting from Wembury).
The 50th anniversary of this wonderful route is being marked by a series of circular guided walks, run by Exeter and District Group of the Ramblers.
Walks are free to attend, pre-booking essential.
The programme includes:
Saturday, March 28 - Lynmouth (Exmoor), 11 miles, strenuous
Saturday, April 11 - Simonsbath (Exmoor), 9 miles, moderate
Saturday, April 25 - Holne (Dartmoor), 12 miles, strenuous
Saturday, May 16 - Withypool (Exmoor), 9 miles, moderate
Friday, May 29 - 50th Anniversary
Two moderate 7-mile linear walks: Witheridge (north)/Whelmstone Cross (south) to Morchard Bishop
3.30pm - Celebratory tea at the Memorial Hall (kindly provided by the WI), with speaker; photo exhibition and TMW merchandise from 2.30pm.
Pre-booked bus transport available to start points (confirm when booking).
Saturday, May 30 - Drewsteignton (Dartmoor), 7 miles, moderate
Saturday, June 6 - Ivybridge (Dartmoor), 10 miles, moderate
Thursday, September 3 - New Bridge (Dartmoor), 9 miles, moderate
To register, email [email protected]; for other information email [email protected]. Visit www.twomoorsway.org for more details.
Now open is a Two Moors Way Photography Competition.
• Themes: Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter
• Location: Anywhere (and anything!) on the Two Moors Way
• Digital photos: High-res 300dpi original photo files
Email your digital photos to [email protected] no later than May 1, including your name, age (if under 18), photo caption (location/season) and what the Two Moors Way means to you. The final selection of photos will be displayed on May 29.
