MP for South West Devon Rebecca Smith has officially launched her “Best Pub of the Year 2026” competition, highlighting the vital role pubs play in local communities.
The competition is open to all pubs across South West Devon.
“Our pubs are central to community life across South West Devon,” Miss Smith said. “They provide employment, support local suppliers, and bring people together.
“Yet under the current Labour Government, rising costs and higher taxes are putting unnecessary pressure on the sector.
“It is vital that our pubs are supported to grow and thrive, not burdened by policies that risk pushing them to the brink.”
Voting is now open and will continue until April 3,
Miss Smith added: “I look forward to visiting pubs throughout the competition and meeting landlords, staff and customers.
“This competition recognises the dedication and hard work of our local pubs and celebrates the positive impact they have across the place we are proud to call home.”
The South Hams entries so far are: the Dolphin Inn at Newton Ferrers, the Duke of Cornwall in Ivybridge, the Imperial Inn at Ivybridge, the Ivybridge Brewing Company, the Ivybridge Constitutional Club, the Mildmay Colours at Holbeton, the Moorland Hotel at Wotter, the Old Smithy in Ivybridge, the Rose and Crown in Yealmpton, the Ship Inn at Noss Mayo, the Anchor Inn at Ugborough, the Colebrook Inn, Cornwood, the Cornwood Inn, The Crooked Spire in Ermington, The Eddystone Inn at Heybrook Bay, the Foxhound Inn at Brixton, the Horse & Groom at Bittaford, The Hunting Lodge in Ivybridge, The Mountain Inn, Lutton, The Odd Wheel Wembury, The Ship Inn at Ugborough, The Swan Inn. at Noss Mayo, The Volunteer Brixton, The Westward Inn at Lee Mill, The Treby Arms at Sparkwell, The Tehill Arms in Ivybridge and the White Thorn Inn at Shaugh Prior.
