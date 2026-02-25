A petition carrying tens of thousands of signatures calling for support for South Devon’s storm-battered communities has been handed in during a House of Commons debate.
The petition was compiled by South Devon MP Caroline Voaden in the wake of the storms which lashed Torcross and the Slapton Line earlier this month.
Recent severe storms including Storm Ingrid caused catastrophic damage along the coastline between Torcross and Slapton.
Around 250 metres of the A379 coastal road was washed away, and Devon County Council estimates the rebuilding cost at around £18million. The road has been closed, meaning a lengthy detour for drivers.
Council leaders have warned that without significant government funding, the road may not be repaired due to the high risk of future erosion.
In Torcross itself the storms smashed windows and tore off roof tiles along the seafront, and some residents were forced to evacuate. Steel piling at Torcross was undermined and scoured out by the sea, leading to concerns about the stability of residential flood defences.
The car park and public toilets at Torcross were damaged and closed, but have since been partially reopened by South Hams Council after emergency repairs.
Handing in the petition, Ms Voaden told fellow MPs: “Coastal erosion has had a devastating impact on residents and businesses in communities across Start Bay in South Devon in recent months.
“Coastal protections have been breached, properties damaged, and the partial destruction of the A379 Slapton Line will have a significant economic and social impact on the wider area, including on our tourism industry.
“A petition running online and in my constituency about this issue has reached over 39,000 signatures in just over two weeks, signed by people from across the UK, illustrating the impact on locals and visitors alike.
“The petitioners request that the House of Commons urges the government to support coastal communities affected by coastal erosion in Start Bay, including the villages of Torcross, Beesands and Hallsands in the short and long term.”
