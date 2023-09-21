THE Bere peninsula Apple Fest is set to take place next Saturday (October 7).
The event, run by the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group, will take place from 1pm to 5pm at Bere Ferrers Church Hall, with free entry.
The afternoon will feature apple-themed delights including: fresh apple crushing and juicing, a raffle with various prizes, an apple pie competition, pruning and grafting and a performance from local morris dancers.
Organisers are encouraging everyone to attend, bring family and friends and celebrate the harvest season together.