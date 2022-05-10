‘Pears for the Girls’ event for the ladies of Tavistock this Friday evening

Tavistock Methodist Church is running a free ladies’ event ‘Pearls for the Girls’ this Friday (May 13) which will feature author and speaker Sarah Chaplin and Plymouth-based singer-songwriter Esther Cole, who featured on The Voice UK last year.

The event will take place from 7pm to 9.30pm in Lower Hall of the Methodist Church (Chapel Street) and is open to girls and ladies aged 13 years and over.

Refreshments including tea, coffee, soft drinks, sandwiches and cakes will also be available.

Sarah said: ‘We’ve got an absolutely gorgeous event lined up for you and I hope it will be really fulfilling and uplifting. I can’t wait to see you all there!’