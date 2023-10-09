Gemma, a married mother of a toddler, said: “It looks like the whole of Westbridge cottages have been affected. I thought it was just me and intially I wasn’t too worried when I didn’t get a couple of parcels and just accepted it as part of the downside of online deliveries. Therefore, I just asked for a refund from the supplier as you have a right to. But it kept happening again and again and I started looking into it and asked on social media if anyone else had the same problem. It soon became apparent many of my neighbours had the same problem — Westbridge Cottages is a blackspot.