A GROUP of graduate paramedic apprentices from across the region were recently honoured at a celebratory event at Westpoint Exeter after successfully completing their BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science Degree Level Apprenticeship.
The fully-funded programme is delivered in partnership between the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) and the University of Cumbria. It allows frontline clinicians to earn a degree while continuing to work, making the path to becoming a paramedic more accessible.
In total, 27 graduates gathered with their families, friends and colleagues for the event, which was supported by the South Western Ambulance Charity. The occasion offered a moment to reflect on their achievements ahead of the formal graduation ceremony later this month.
Neil Lentern, director of paramedic practice at SWASFT, praised the graduates for their commitment and determination: “Balancing part-time study alongside a demanding frontline role is no small achievement. The dedication and perseverance shown by these graduates throughout their journey has been truly inspiring.
“With demand on ambulance services continuing to rise, developing a strong and sustainable pipeline of paramedics is essential. This apprenticeship programme plays a vital role in achieving that. They should be incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished.”
All the graduates began their journey as Emergency Care Assistants with SWASFT before enrolling in the apprenticeship. After completing a six-month online bridging module, they embarked on the two-year programme and officially graduated between February and April of this year.
SWASFT offers three different paramedic degree apprenticeship pathways, providing an accessible alternative to traditional university routes. These pathways are especially well-suited for school leavers, career changers and individuals transitioning from the armed forces who are interested in emergency healthcare.
The apprenticeship initiative forms part of SWASFT’s commitment to attracting a broader and more diverse workforce into the ambulance service.
To learn more about the apprenticeship pathways that SWASFT offers, visit: www.swast.nhs.uk/apprenticeships
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.