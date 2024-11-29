Retired farmer Andrew Joynson was so annoyed at the cost of envelopes in a Tavistock high street chain store that he went to the nearby pannier market and bought a packet at a sixth of the cost.
Andrew, of Sampford Spiney, said: “I don’t often get so cross about prices and could easily have bought a packet for £6 and gone home, but I thought it was outrageous and went to the market where I bought a packet for £1. So, people shouldn’t accept the chain prices and try their local independent trader.”
Pannier market stallholder Charlie Snell, 95, said: “I love my job because I enjoy meeting people. I get best value for the customer by keeping my profit the same every year.”