Tavistock ‘painted the town’ for the seventh year running this February half term – with garlands created by local schools and community groups in shop windows.
The event organised by Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) is designed to bring spring colour, joy and a sense of optimism to traders and shoppers alike.
Deputy mayor Steve Hipsey and his wife Cathy had the difficult task of judging the entries.
Cllr Hipsey said: “All the garlands created by local schools and community groups and displayed in shop windows were truly magnificent. Judging was so difficult as there were so many wonderful creations, each demonstrating local artistic and design talents.”
BID manager Janna Sanders said: “This event has a strong community ethos with schools and other groups all involved and working in partnership with Tavistock BID to celebrate our town. As always, there are some wonderful creations, and the town is looking cheerful and feeling more positive.”
The event saw 200 children coming into town for the event, with footfall in town good across half term, Tavistock BID said.
Rosie Rainbow Circus was on hand with some fun family activities, a range of circus skills, craft and bubble workshops. Magical fairies wandered the town rewarding children who found them with a hot treat from Mime Café.
Awards were as follows.
Schools Category Joint Winners: Mount Kelly Prep – FatFace; Tavistock Community Primary School – the former Mainly Stationery. Mayor’s Choice: Horrabridge Primary – The Original Pasty House. Award for Creativity: Mary Tavy & Brentor Primary School – Flapjackery & Oxfam Book Shop. Runners-Up: Tor View School – the former Mainly Stationery. Highly Commended: St. Andrews CofE Aided Primary School, Tavistock Confederation of Church Schools, Whitchurch Community Primary School. Community Award Winner: 3rd Tavistock Brownies – Country Cheeses. Runners-up: 4th Tavistock Guides – Mime Café, Paddon’s Row, 4th Tavistock Brownies – Lawsons.
A special mention goes to Tavistock Area Support Services for their artwork in windows around the town. Groups from the Anchorage Centre also created garlands, celebrating and remembering VE Day.