A Callington terrier has been crowned ‘Top Dog’ after a successful year of showing.
Four-year-old Ozzie owned by Eve Somers, who lives in Callington has finished UK Joint Top Kerry Blue Terrier in the Our Dogs Top Dog Competition 2023, a win which Eve calls “the cherry on top of a successful year of showing”.
Eve who has grown up in a family of dog show enthusiasts and who has owned Kerry Blue Terriers for 22 years, expressed her joy after discovering that Ozzie had won the title.
“It’s fantastic”, said Eve.
“I’ve been showing him for three years since he was 18 months old.
“His temperament is superb. He’s very energetic, funny and boisterous. He’s a lovely dog and we’ve had a very successful year.”
Adding she is particularly pleased with the win as the breed is on a vulnerable native breeds list. “Numbers are dropping as a breed and there are very few of them left”, she said.
“There are many breeds which are on the way out if we’re not careful.”
The news of the win comes after a fantastic year of showing in 2023 which began at Crufts with Ozzie winning the Dog Challenge Certificate, followed by winning Terrier Group at the Royal Cornwall Show and also gaining his champion title in June of last year.
Breeds require three challenge certificates under three different judges to become a show champion and Ozzie has achieved six!
Eve revealed that preparing Ozzie for shows is a demanding task, but worth it. The process involves extensive grooming to ensure his coat is in prime condition, which is helped by the fact that Eve is the owner of grooming salon, Callington Dog Grooming Services, an environment which has also helped him get used to being around people and other dogs. Eve also highlighted the importance of exercise.
The pair frequently enjoy exploring Dartmoor and can be seen climbing tors together and Ozzie also swims which Eve explained is another part of the regime that helps to maintain his physique for showing.
Eve is looking forward to another year of shows and will also be showing her two-year-old female Kerry Blue "Stella" alongside Ozzie this year.