CALLINGTON high street is to face yet another blow as its last remaining bank is set to close its doors.
Lloyds Bank will be shutting up shop on November 27 this year much to the dismay of local residents and businesses.
This comes as Lloyds announced it would close 24 more branches in the UK later this year and into 2024.
Callington’s last bank is closing after visits to the branch have fallen and customers move towards digital banking.
The nearest Lloyds branch will now be Liskeard.
The news of the closure has shocked Callington’s residents who have already been subjected to the closure of two of the town’s banks.
Callington residents are alarmed by the closure and fear it will have a negative impact on the town’s already dying high street.
One resident, Gloria Crocker said: “It is a shame. It will be sadly missed as the bank does get used.
“There are a lot of old people in the town who haven’t got cars to travel to another branch.
“If we lose the bank we will also lose our cashpoint. Why should Callington keep losing shops that we really need? Now people will have to go out of their way.
“Callington is a dying town, I admit that, but it has got certain things that people want. We need the bank.’
Another resident echoed Gloria’s views that the closure will be felt by the town’s elderly population.
“As you get older you don’t want to do internet banking and I don’t think they think of the older generation these days.
“I think it’s shocking.”
Figures from the in-depth review conducted by Lloyds to decide whether to close the bank revealed that the most popular age category for branch users is those aged between 55-74 years old.
The review also confirmed that the cashpoint will also be removed.
Alongside the town’s residents, the closure will also be felt by local businesses.
Business owner of hair salon Yoghurt Hair Design, Megan Floyd said: “That is where I bank. I pay money into the bank, I get change from there so I don’t know where I’m going to go now, probably the Post Office.
“It will be a bit of an inconvenience.
“We’re going to end up with no banks anywhere. The high streets are dying and it’s so sad. It’s not going to have a good effect on Callington at all.”
Lloyds said that it would provide a community banker to visit the town when the bank closes to offer support and guidance on ways you can bank with Lloyds and offer support with account enquiries for both personal and business customers.