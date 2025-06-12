Rob Salisbury, Director and Head of Exeter Office at Arbuthnot Latham, said: “It was a real pleasure to support the 25th anniversary of the Two Moors Festival. Held at the impressive Powderham Castle, anscestorial home of The Earl of Devon, attended by HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and over 120 guests. The evening reflected the strength of the region’s cultural life, and we were proud to play a part in celebrating such an important milestone.”