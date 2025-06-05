Renowned vocal group Papagena will perform an a cappella concert entitled ‘Love, Legends and Lullabies’ at Powderham Castle on Friday, June 27.
It will be Papagena’s first performance at the venue near Exeter and an opportunity to hear this groundbreaking ensemble live.
Papagena is a rarity in the UK with the five professional singers exploring music from medieval times to the present day, written specifically for female voices.
The group’s director, Sarah Tenant-Flowers, said: “Most groups of classically trained singers are either all-male or mixed voice ensembles, but Papagena was set up in 2015 to delve into the female voice repertoire.”
Just by using their voices, without any props, mics or gimmicks Papagena’s programming ranges from traditional folk music from around the world, to medieval chants and sacred songs, contemporary songs and pop ballads and classical works from all eras.
The group’s director added: “There’s going to be something for everyone in this concert, from lullabies, legends and folk songs including music by Kate Rusby, to sacred chants and motets, gorgeous classical works by Purcell and Monteverdi, and popular music including a beautiful arrangement of Kate Bush’s poignant ballad ‘This woman’s work’”.
Papagena has performed internationally and throughout the UK including at the Edinburgh and Three Choirs Festivals. It has produced three acclaimed albums including two, The Darkest Midnight and Hush! attracting stunning reviews in all major journals including Gramophone Magazine.
They have also performed live on numerous occasions on BBC Radio 3’s In Tune, Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, and Scala Radio and Classic FM.
The concert starts at 7pm and will take place in the James Wyatt Music Room at Powderham Castle. Tickets cost £18 (£9 for students under 23 and £5 for under 18s) and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/init/FHDFJDG
Further information about the group can be found at http://www.papagena.co.uk.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.