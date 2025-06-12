YET more heavy rain and disruption has been forecast for Friday and Saturday as the Met Office issues another warning for thunderstorms.
The Exeter-based forecast has issued a yellow weather warnings for Friday, June 13 and into Saturday, June 14.
The warning comes into force from 6pm on Friday and lasts until 6pm on Saturday.
It comes as Devon is battered by heavy rain today, Thursday, June 12, following a similar warning issued by the Met Office.
A band of heavy rain and thunderstorms is likely to move northwards into southwest England on Friday evening, the forecaster has said.
There is the potential for up to 20 millimetres of rain in an hour, with up to 40 millimetres in three hours or less in some places.
There is also a chance of lightning, the Met Office has said.
Moving into Saturday, areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will move northwards across areas of England early in the day.
After this first batch of rain moves north, further heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in its wake.
Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places will avoid the heaviest rain.
However, up to 20 millimetres of rain of is likely to fall in some places in an hour or less, with potential for up to 50 millimetres in some places.
Event rainfall could reach up to 80 millimetres in some locations.
Winds will also be strong at times, the Met Office says.
