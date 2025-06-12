A missing section of footpath on Crediton Road in Okehampton will be funded by West Devon Borough Council.
The footpath will be built next summer, with developers contributing £100,000 and West Devon Borough Council funding £150,000.
In the authority’s hub committee meeting this week councillors were told that currently children in the new estates have no safe route to the new primary school and must go along the road or take a longer diversion.
Cllr Lynn Daniel (Green, South Tawton) said at the authority’s ‘hub’ committee meeting this week that developers should be responsible for funding all of it and she was not happy about the money coming out of the council’s ‘active travel’ budget.
More than 770 homes are being built in the Crediton Road area on the eastern edge of Okehampton known as the ‘urban extension’.
Developers are asked to make infrastructure improvements or make financial contributions as part of legal agreements with councils when they secure planning permission.
Currently children have no safe route to the new primary school and must go along the road or take a longer diversion, councillors were told.
Cllr Caroline Mott (Con, Bridestowe) said development in the area was piecemeal and although there were safe routes to school in the original plans, this changed when the location of the new primary school changed.
This meant that instead of the primary school being built in the middle of housing occupied by families, in between Crediton Road and Exeter Road, it was instead built on the other side of Crediton Road.
This has left most families in the new housing having to walk along the busy Crediton Road – which has no pavement or pedestrian crossing – to get to St James Primary School.
Cllr Neil Jory (Con, Milton Ford) said it was an error during the planning process which was “regrettable” but the council was now trying to do something about it.
“We have managed to negotiate with one of developers to provide some of the funding but we either move on and grab this and do it with the money we have available or leave it as an unsafe route to school for many children.
“In an ideal world this would not have happened but we are dealing with realities here and it’s the best way of resolving this particular issue.”
Devon County Council has agreed to build the footpath if full funding is secured.
West Devon has approximately £400,000 of funding available to support active travel.
The committee agreed to spend £150,000 of it on the missing footpath section.
Earlier in the meeting Cllr Daniel said she would like some of the money to be used for providing safe walkways and cycleways in rural areas and not just concentrated in Okehampton and Tavistock.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.