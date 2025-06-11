Hatherleigh Nursing Home marked National Fish and Chip Day with a themed celebration that brought the traditional British chippy experience straight to the home.
Residents were served freshly cooked fish, chips, and mushy peas, all presented in traditional takeaway boxes and wrapped in chip shop-style newspaper.
For some, the familiar tastes evoked happy moments of sharing fish and chips with loved ones, or gathering at the local chip shop on a Friday evening as a child.
The home’s dining room was decorated complete with picnic-style tablecloths, newspaper placemats, and classic café style bottles of ketchup and vinegar.
Decorations including fishermen’s nets and a flock of seagulls hanging from the ceiling brought the seaside atmosphere to life. Sea shanties played in the background adding to the immersive mealtime experience.
